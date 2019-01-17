See All Clinical Psychologists in Hilo, HI
Don Hashimoto, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.3 (7)
Overview

Don Hashimoto, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hilo, HI. 

Don Hashimoto works at Ohana Counseling Services in Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohana Counseling Services
    56 Waianuenue Ave Ste 201, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-9016
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jan 17, 2019
    Dr. Hashimoto is great. I have had unprecedented results with him for treating both my depression/anxiety and he has also helped me lose over 20 pounds. Never felt that he was rude or short. He has a good sense of humor when appropriate and has been nothing but accommodating. Highly recommended, in fact I recommend him to lots of friends and clients.
    Mia C. in Hilo, HI — Jan 17, 2019
    About Don Hashimoto, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649224841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Don Hashimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Don Hashimoto works at Ohana Counseling Services in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Don Hashimoto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Don Hashimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Don Hashimoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Don Hashimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Don Hashimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

