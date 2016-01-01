See All Chiropractors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Donald Ammon, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Ammon, DC

Chiropractic
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donald Ammon, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Ammon works at 1st Choice Treatment Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC
Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC
5.0 (79)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1st Choice Treatment Clinic
    6300 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 781-2273
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    West Texas Chiropractic
    11360 Montwood Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 857-2500
  3. 3
    West Texas Chiropractic
    9001 Dyer St # A, El Paso, TX 79904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 755-5702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ammon?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Donald Ammon, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Ammon, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ammon to family and friends

Dr. Ammon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ammon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Ammon, DC.

About Dr. Donald Ammon, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447209911
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Iowa Wesleyan College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Ammon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ammon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ammon works at 1st Choice Treatment Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ammon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Donald Ammon, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.