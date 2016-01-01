Dr. Donald Ammon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Ammon, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Ammon, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
-
1
1st Choice Treatment Clinic6300 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 781-2273Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
West Texas Chiropractic11360 Montwood Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 857-2500
-
3
West Texas Chiropractic9001 Dyer St # A, El Paso, TX 79904 Directions (915) 755-5702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Ammon, DC
- Chiropractic
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447209911
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Iowa Wesleyan College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammon.
