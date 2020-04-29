Dr. Chiappetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donald Chiappetta, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Chiappetta, DC is a Chiropractor in West Babylon, NY.
Dr. Chiappetta works at
Locations
Dac Medical PC, 422 Great East Neck Rd Unit C, West Babylon, NY 11704
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chiapetta is a wonderful human being who truly cares for his patients! I have been seeing chiropractors for thirteen years, and not all of them have helped me. His staff is helpful and kind. I actually look forward to my appointments, because I know I'm going to feel better! Go see him, you'll be glad you did!
About Dr. Donald Chiappetta, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiappetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiappetta.
