Donald Edwards, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Donald Edwards, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Donald Edwards works at Washington Metropolitan Practice Plan in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Metropolitan Practice Plan
    110 Irving St NW Rm 4B42, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7259
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Donald Edwards, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1467443754
