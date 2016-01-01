Donald Hair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donald Hair, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donald Hair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Donald Hair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Center of Arizona the - Tucson1704 W Anklam Rd Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (623) 516-8252
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donald Hair?
About Donald Hair, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679842876
Frequently Asked Questions
Donald Hair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donald Hair works at
6 patients have reviewed Donald Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Hair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.