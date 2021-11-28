See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Murrieta, CA
Donald Hall, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Donald Hall, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Donald Hall, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA. 

Donald Hall works at Murrieta Counseling, Inc. in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Murrieta Counseling, Inc.
    41700 Ivy St Ste B, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 304-0882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donald Hall?

    Nov 28, 2021
    4 years later, I still look at Don as truly gifted. Caring and giving, balanced in Christian beliefs . Unbiased balanced with throughout advice. Although not all things are meant to be, or can be “fixed” Don is a thought out “life adviser” teaching How better ones self, learn, understand and heal. Thank you Richard G.
    — Nov 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donald Hall, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Donald Hall, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donald Hall to family and friends

    Donald Hall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donald Hall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donald Hall, MFT.

    About Donald Hall, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972606838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Hall, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donald Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donald Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donald Hall works at Murrieta Counseling, Inc. in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Donald Hall’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Donald Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donald Hall, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.