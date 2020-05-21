See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Donald Hays, PHD

3.4 (7)
Overview

Dr. Donald Hays, PHD is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Hays works at Bent Tree Health Professionals in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bent Tree Psychiatric Assoc.
    16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 (972) 733-7242
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    3.4
    May 21, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Hays for about 2+ years now and I can say he has helped me so much. I struggle with anxiety after some health concerns and a major move and he has been a lifesaver. He has helped me so much with processing my anxiety and finding ways to adjust and cope. For someone like me, his approach works very well. He is very action-oriented and logical in our sessions, which is exactly what works for me. His background in family and marriage therapy has also improved my relationships tremendously. I leave sessions with a more informed perspective on how to navigate relationships and I can honestly say my relationships have only improved as a result. I could not have gotten to where I am right now emotionally if not for Dr. Hays.
    About Dr. Donald Hays, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1093873051
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hays works at Bent Tree Health Professionals in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hays’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

