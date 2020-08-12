Dr. Donald Manchester, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manchester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Manchester, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Manchester, DC is a Chiropractor in Norman, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Manchester works at
Locations
-
1
Haddock Clinic231 E Gray St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 579-9844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manchester?
He’s wonderful! Listens, helps, and is always genuinely concerned with how I’m feeling.
About Dr. Donald Manchester, DC
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598785925
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchester accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manchester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchester works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.