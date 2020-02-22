See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fremont, CA
Donald Markle, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Donald Markle, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Donald Markle, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    38750 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste A9, Fremont, CA 94536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 794-0772
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donald Markle?

    Feb 22, 2020
    Dr Markle was my therapist since 2006 until 2018. He helped me through various struggles in life.... from death of a parent, child, loved one, couples counseling, and through almost every aspect of my life. He has helped me identify the struggles as a first time parent, the stresses of job loss, demographic changes, loss of oneself and he has been nothing but encouraging. He has helped me become a better person. Sadly I loved to a different country and will miss him greatly. He is a very wonderful and professional therapist and I will never forget how he helped me through the various stages and struggles of my life.
    Lilia Cadotte — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donald Markle, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Donald Markle, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donald Markle to family and friends

    Donald Markle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donald Markle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donald Markle, MFT.

    About Donald Markle, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063598340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donald Markle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Markle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Markle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Markle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donald Markle, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.