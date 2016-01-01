See All Urologists in Steubenville, OH
Donald Rinchuse, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Donald Rinchuse, PA-C

Urology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Donald Rinchuse, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

Donald Rinchuse works at Dominic N. Ferrera MD Inc. in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominic N. Ferrera MD Inc.
    1 Ross Park Blvd Ste 103, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Donald Rinchuse?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Donald Rinchuse, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Donald Rinchuse, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Donald Rinchuse to family and friends

Donald Rinchuse's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Donald Rinchuse

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donald Rinchuse, PA-C.

About Donald Rinchuse, PA-C

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942583687
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Donald Rinchuse, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donald Rinchuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Donald Rinchuse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Donald Rinchuse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Donald Rinchuse works at Dominic N. Ferrera MD Inc. in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Donald Rinchuse’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Donald Rinchuse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Rinchuse.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Rinchuse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Rinchuse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.