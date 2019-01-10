Donald Short, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donald Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donald Short, LPC
Overview
Donald Short, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lafayette, LA.
Donald Short works at
Locations
After Hours Counseling1106 Coolidge Blvd # 105, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 230-0533Monday2:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 6:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found Don after praying for a therapist that met my needs, a Christian, out of town (for reasons I will not go into) and office hours for those with odd work schedules. God lead me to Don, he fit my needs perfectly. He worked with me until I felt that I was in a place I was comfortable. The EMDR therapy is truly a lifesaver. I could not get my narcissistic husband to go with me to therapy but I learned to love and care for myself. I am better today than I’ve ever been. Thanks Don
About Donald Short, LPC
Marriage & Family Therapy
English
