Donald Short, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Donald Short, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lafayette, LA. 

Donald Short works at After Hours Counseling in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    After Hours Counseling
    1106 Coolidge Blvd # 105, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 230-0533
    Monday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Donald Short, LPC

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548531452
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

