Dr. Donald Siegel, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Sun City West Eye Care13540 W Camino del Sol Ste 17, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 544-3877
My family and I have been seeing Dr. Siegel over the years, probably at least four years now. He is better than other optometrists I have seen. I was 45 years old and he found narrow angles glaucoma forming in both of my eyes. He has impressed me many times! He has been available for emergencies. He is excellent with my children who have ranged in age from about ten years old to almost twenty years old. He is a doctor that cares and he knows his stuff! I highly recommend him! I enjoy his office staff, too.
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Letterman Army Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- St. Mary's College, Moraga, Ca
