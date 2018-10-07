See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Donald Valliere Jr, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Donald Valliere Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Donald Valliere Jr works at Pamela S. Scott, LMFT in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela S. Scott, LMFT
    894 Meinecke Ave Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 783-2323
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2018
    Very rewarding and productive time with Donnie. A gentle and trustworthy man who has vast insights and integrity
    Paso Robles, CA — Oct 07, 2018
    Photo: Donald Valliere Jr, LMFT
    About Donald Valliere Jr, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033214119
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Valliere Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donald Valliere Jr works at Pamela S. Scott, LMFT in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Donald Valliere Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Donald Valliere Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Valliere Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Valliere Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Valliere Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

