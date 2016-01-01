Dr. Vinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald Vinson, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Vinson, DC is a Chiropractor in Thomasville, GA.
Dr. Vinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vinson Chiropractic Clinic PC1971 GA HIGHWAY 122, Thomasville, GA 31757 Directions (229) 226-5094
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinson?
About Dr. Donald Vinson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1558426866
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinson works at
Dr. Vinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.