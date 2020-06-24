See All Family And Marriage Counselors in El Dorado Hills, CA
Donelle Anderson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (27)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Donelle Anderson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Dorado Hills, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4944 Windplay Dr Ste 114, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 647-6907

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Donelle Anderson, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174660724
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

