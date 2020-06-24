Donelle Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donelle Anderson, MFT
Overview
Donelle Anderson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4944 Windplay Dr Ste 114, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (530) 647-6907
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donelle Anderson?
Donelle Anderson is one of the most Professional and Understanding people I have ever met. She specializes in a wide array of counseling services, but my encounter has been trusting her with my 2 year old daughter and facilitating court-ordered supervised visitations with other parent. I was quite surprised to see anything less than 5 star reviews as she has done nothing other than be Honest, Fair and Courteous to me and my daughter. Considering the nature of her work in supervising untrusted parents she has a crucial job that is very impressive and noble keeping children and parents involved. Thanks again for all the hard work you put into fostering a safe and friendly environment for parents and children :)
About Donelle Anderson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174660724
Frequently Asked Questions
27 patients have reviewed Donelle Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donelle Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donelle Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donelle Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.