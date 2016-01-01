Donetta Wallace, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donetta Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donetta Wallace, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donetta Wallace, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Paintsville, KY.
Donetta Wallace works at
Locations
Brandi L Collins DO336 N Mayo Trl, Paintsville, KY 41240 Directions (606) 789-8666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Donetta Wallace, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417958828
Frequently Asked Questions
Donetta Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Donetta Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donetta Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Donetta Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donetta Wallace.
