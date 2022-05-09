See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (58)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD

Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA

Dr. Adams-Pickett works at Augusta Women's Health & Wellness Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Adams-Pickett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alton Reginald Pilcher MD PC
    3652 J Dewey Gray Cir, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 916-2509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear
Hysteroscopy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adams-Pickett?

    May 09, 2022
    She was there for me. She was there to handle the physical things of pregnancy, pregnancy loss, two deliveries and everything in between. She was there for me emotionally through the pain of losses and the joys of deliveries. She was there for me mentally when the fears and worries threatened to overwhelm and spiritually as a sister in Christ. I will always be thankful for her skills as a doctor and for her friendship and care.
    — May 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adams-Pickett to family and friends

    Dr. Adams-Pickett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adams-Pickett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD.

    About Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063442127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams-Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams-Pickett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams-Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams-Pickett works at Augusta Women's Health & Wellness Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Adams-Pickett’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Pickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams-Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams-Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.