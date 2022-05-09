Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams-Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD
Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, PHD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
Alton Reginald Pilcher MD PC3652 J Dewey Gray Cir, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 916-2509
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was there for me. She was there to handle the physical things of pregnancy, pregnancy loss, two deliveries and everything in between. She was there for me emotionally through the pain of losses and the joys of deliveries. She was there for me mentally when the fears and worries threatened to overwhelm and spiritually as a sister in Christ. I will always be thankful for her skills as a doctor and for her friendship and care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063442127
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
Dr. Adams-Pickett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams-Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams-Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams-Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams-Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.