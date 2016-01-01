Donna Austin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Austin, NP
Overview
Donna Austin, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis.
Donna Austin works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Benbrook8840 Benbrook Blvd # 101, Benbrook, TX 76126 Directions (817) 241-1693
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Austin?
About Donna Austin, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871581082
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Austin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Donna Austin using Healthline FindCare.
Donna Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Austin works at
Donna Austin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.