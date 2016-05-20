Dr. Donna Avanecean, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avanecean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Avanecean, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Avanecean, APRN
Dr. Donna Avanecean, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Avanecean works at
Dr. Avanecean's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Donna takes the time to to know the patient. She had scheduled some aggressive testing which our insurance took issue with, she went to bat for us and the claims were paid. When you need to speak with her, she always promptly responds. She is amazing!
About Dr. Donna Avanecean, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- 1255428348
