Donna Casada, APRN
Overview of Donna Casada, APRN
Donna Casada, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Donna Casada's Office Locations
- 1 2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste G1-11, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-8121
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
For quite a while I had been looking for a primary care provider and am so fortunate to have found her. She is so compassionate and kind and understanding. She has helped me through a time of tremendous grief and has been nothing but supportive and wonderful.
About Donna Casada, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225035298
Donna Casada accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Casada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Donna Casada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Casada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Casada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Casada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.