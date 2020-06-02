Donna Clark is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Clark
Overview of Donna Clark
Donna Clark is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport News, VA.
Donna Clark works at
Donna Clark's Office Locations
Dominion Patient Care Services12388 Warwick Blvd Ste 302, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 679-6058
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Clark. I had the opportunity to work with her at the VAMC Hampton for over 7 years. She listens closely and respectfully. I feel very comfortable sharing concerns and thoughts with her. She always recommends courses of action and treatments that resolve issues. She also shares relevant information and advice and taking the time to discuss all you health concerns. Dr. Clark is knowledgeable, kind, straightforward, and clear. I cannot recommend her enough!
About Donna Clark
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215353743
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Clark works at
2 patients have reviewed Donna Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Clark.
