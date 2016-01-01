Donna Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Flynn, RNP
Overview of Donna Flynn, RNP
Donna Flynn, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport Beach, CA.
Donna Flynn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Donna Flynn's Office Locations
-
1
Richard N Christie MD1441 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-2722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Flynn?
About Donna Flynn, RNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851505135
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Flynn works at
2 patients have reviewed Donna Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.