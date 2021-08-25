See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Donna Gray, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Donna Gray, CRNP

Donna Gray, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Donna Gray works at Belmont Family Practice in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donna Gray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belmont Family Practice
    1346 Belmont Ave Ste 602, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 978-7317
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Donna Gray is the BEST primary care physician I've ever seen. Over the past 10 or so years my family has seen Donna, she has taken the time to really get to know us. My children were teenagers when they first went to see Donna. She researched areas we needed advice about and kept up-to-date on new developments. I've been impressed by her due diligence in keeping on top of, and remembering things. She is wonderful! My kids feel the same way. They are adults now and have moved away from Salisbury, but will still come home to have face-to-face appointments with Donna or see her via telehealth. It is the best feeling in the world to have a kind, caring primary healthcare provider for me and my kids. I highly, highly recommend Donna Gray.
    — Aug 25, 2021
    Photo: Donna Gray, CRNP
    About Donna Gray, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437482346
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Gray, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Gray works at Belmont Family Practice in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Donna Gray’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Donna Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

