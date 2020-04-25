Donna Hilbig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Hilbig, LPC
Overview
Donna Hilbig, LPC is a Counselor in Bryan, TX.
Donna Hilbig works at
Locations
Bryan-college Station Community Health Center3370 S Texas Ave Ste B, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 595-1700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressive and considerate. Great therapist if you will listen and can address why you are in therapy to begin with. I truly appreciate her patience and her experience. I will continue to recommend her. I give her a 10 out of 10!
About Donna Hilbig, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942342688
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Hilbig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Donna Hilbig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Hilbig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Hilbig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Hilbig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.