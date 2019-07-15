Dr. Prebble accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donna Prebble, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Prebble, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 101F, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 857-0984
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huson is such an incredible psychologist. She is so smart and knowledgable in her field and is able to explain the science behind things that are going on in your life to you if you so please. She is soooo nice and caring and you can tell she really does care about you as a person. She isn't one of those therapists that take notes the whole time you talk to them, she treats you like a person and not like some test subject. Incredibly enough, even though she doesn't take notes, she remembers everything the next time you see her and that just really makes you feel listened to and valued. I love Dr. Huson and would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone who is in search of a fantastic therapist!
About Dr. Donna Prebble, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992918734
Dr. Prebble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prebble. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prebble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prebble, there are benefits to both methods.