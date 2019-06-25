See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bel Air, MD
Donna Kern, PA

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Donna Kern, PA

Donna Kern, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. 

Donna Kern works at Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donna Kern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 518, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Jun 25, 2019
I thought Donna Kern was very good. She was caring, respectful, LISTENED, asked questions, gave me a lot of information and suggestions. Honestly it was the best doctors visit I've had in a long time. I thought she was very knowledgeable
Jarrettsville, MD — Jun 25, 2019
Photo: Donna Kern, PA
About Donna Kern, PA

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255337747
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions

Donna Kern, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Donna Kern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Donna Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Donna Kern works at Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. View the full address on Donna Kern’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Donna Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Kern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

