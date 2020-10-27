Donna Kingsbury, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Kingsbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Kingsbury, LPC
Overview
Donna Kingsbury, LPC is a Counselor in North Charleston, SC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7455 Cross County Rd Ste 6, North Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 817-2574
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
All of my experiences with her have been excellent! She is kind, compassionate. and full of wisdom. She has always provided me with the emotional tools I need to move forward in my life. I have been seeing her for several years and have recommended her to many other people. You will not find a better counselor.... and I am so blessed to have found her!
About Donna Kingsbury, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477751170
