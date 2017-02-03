Dr. Laughrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Laughrin, PHD
Overview of Dr. Donna Laughrin, PHD
Dr. Donna Laughrin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mequon, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laughrin's Office Locations
- 1 10303 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-5955
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laughrin?
Dr Laughrin is complete Professional. She is able to make the information understandable without compromising any of the details. Excellent rapport with my child as well as with me and my Wife.
About Dr. Donna Laughrin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1508924465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.