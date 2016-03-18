See All Clinical Psychologists in Bellbrook, OH
Dr. Donna Maier, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Donna Maier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellbrook, OH. 

Dr. Maier works at Douglas Songer, MD in Bellbrook, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Songer, MD
    4301 W Franklin St Ste B, Bellbrook, OH 45305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 848-9858
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety

Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 18, 2016
    Think I'm about ready for another visit, Dr. ... lol
    — Mar 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Maier, PHD
    About Dr. Donna Maier, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003826074
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vamc, Lexington Ky
    Undergraduate School
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Maier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maier works at Douglas Songer, MD in Bellbrook, OH. View the full address on Dr. Maier’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

