Dr. Donna Malloy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Malloy, OD
Overview of Dr. Donna Malloy, OD
Dr. Donna Malloy, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, NJ.
Dr. Malloy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malloy's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare1015 Route 70, Manchester, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 440-7039
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malloy?
Had an appt with Dr. Donna Malloy yesterday for the 1st time. I found her professional, calm, efficient but not rushed, communicative, interested and kind. The eye exam was very thorough, with use of the latest equipment, and full parameters taken. Dr. Malloy asked questions, listened carefully, and factored in all the info in explaining her assessment. I came for an exam, not to buy glasses; was given a quote but felt no pressure to buy. Had a question the next day, dr. called back promptly.
About Dr. Donna Malloy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1659458958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malloy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.