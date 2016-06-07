Dr. Donna Marold, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Marold, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donna Marold, PHD is a Psychologist in Lakewood, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3595 S Teller St Ste 404, Lakewood, CO 80235 Directions (303) 941-3050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marold?
My son has been with Donna for years and he really values her help and understanding. Dr. Donna Marold is an exemplary therapist. Highly educated with years of clinical and private practice. Donna is a professional who provides her clients with a well rounded, down to earth approach. She is a caring and devoted practioner who is dedicated to helping individuals, families and their loved ones reach there goals. I highly and affectionately recommend Dr. Donna B. Marold
About Dr. Donna Marold, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1851512347
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.