Donna McCormick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna McCormick, NP
Donna McCormick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Prodigal Primary Care9221 Middlebrook Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37931 Directions (865) 539-2873
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She has been my Dr for several years now, I just love her to death, she is very efficient and professional, listens to my concerns, I would highly recommend her
About Donna McCormick, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255494902
Donna McCormick accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
