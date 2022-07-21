See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Donna McCormick, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Donna McCormick, NP

Donna McCormick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Donna McCormick works at Prodigal Primary Care in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donna McCormick's Office Locations

    Prodigal Primary Care
    9221 Middlebrook Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 539-2873
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 21, 2022
    She has been my Dr for several years now, I just love her to death, she is very efficient and professional, listens to my concerns, I would highly recommend her
    Nancy Mullins — Jul 21, 2022
    About Donna McCormick, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255494902
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna McCormick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna McCormick works at Prodigal Primary Care in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Donna McCormick’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Donna McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

