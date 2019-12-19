Donna Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Melnick
Overview
Donna Melnick is a Clinical Psychologist in Hillsborough, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 405 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 672-2023
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Melnick?
I have been seeing Dr Melnick for about 18 years. She has helped me through to cope, analyze, develop solutions and plans and much more through my trials, challenges and joys in my life. She is willing to understand even research my background. Good listener. Keeps her promises. And cares and invest time in her patients. We are even different faiths and respect each other. She has read literature on health condition. I was not disappointed at all. Now I see her less frequently, but she gave me tools to help me navigate through life.
About Donna Melnick
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326112780
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Donna Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Melnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.