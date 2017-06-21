See All Nurse Midwives in Puyallup, WA
Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM

Midwifery
2.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM

Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM is a Midwife in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Donna Payne-Snyder works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donna Payne-Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup
    2930 S Meridian Ste 160, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 21, 2017
    Donna is a very caring, considerate midwife. She genuinely listens to questions and always takes my concerns seriously. I think she does a good job walking the middle of the road between medical practice and natural medicine. I highly recommend her!
    Anna in Port Orchard, WA — Jun 21, 2017
    Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
    About Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1114932894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital
    • St. Anthony Hospital

