Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM is a Midwife in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Donna Payne-Snyder's Office Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup2930 S Meridian Ste 160, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Payne-Snyder?
Donna is a very caring, considerate midwife. She genuinely listens to questions and always takes my concerns seriously. I think she does a good job walking the middle of the road between medical practice and natural medicine. I highly recommend her!
About Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1114932894
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Payne-Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Donna Payne-Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Payne-Snyder.
