Dr. Podorefsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donna Podorefsky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Podorefsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newton Center, MA.
Locations
- 1 1400 Centre St Ste 105, Newton Center, MA 02459 Directions (617) 965-7034
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Donna Podorefsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265512040
Dr. Podorefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
