Donna Pynn, CNM

Midwifery
Overview of Donna Pynn, CNM

Donna Pynn, CNM is a Midwife in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Donna Pynn works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Group - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donna Pynn's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    502A 9TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 499-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Donna Pynn, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316910870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University School Of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Pynn, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Pynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Pynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Pynn works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Group - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Donna Pynn’s profile.

    Donna Pynn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Pynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Pynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Pynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

