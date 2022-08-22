Dr. Redmayne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donna Redmayne, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donna Redmayne, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palmdale, CA.

Locations
Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-6876
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Redmayne has helped me cope with the pain I have after major surgeries. She identified my disability right away, and explains why I feel certain ways especially when I’m in pain. I learn from her every time we speak. She can always relate to me without making it about her. She’s always happy, considerate, and she loves animals. She also lives in the Antelope Valley which is very nice. She’s considerate of my needs and has a no nonsense attitude. I’m very blessed to know her.
About Dr. Donna Redmayne, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518250091
Frequently Asked Questions

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmayne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmayne.
