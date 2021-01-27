See All Counselors in Charleston, SC
Donna Salerno, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Donna Salerno, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Salerno, LPC is a Counselor in Charleston, SC. 

Donna Salerno works at Donna M. Salerno, LPC, LLC in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Donna M. Salerno, LPC, LLC
    669 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 709-9741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donna Salerno?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Donna is a skilled and responsive counselor who employs empathy and sensitivity in her response to a broad range of personal matters in her counseling sessions.
    Kyle — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donna Salerno, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Donna Salerno, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donna Salerno to family and friends

    Donna Salerno's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donna Salerno

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donna Salerno, LPC.

    About Donna Salerno, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982915849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Salerno, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Salerno works at Donna M. Salerno, LPC, LLC in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Donna Salerno’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Donna Salerno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Salerno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donna Salerno, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.