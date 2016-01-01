Donna Shelton, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Donna Shelton, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023009115
Donna Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Shelton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Donna Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.