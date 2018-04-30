Donna Strom, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Strom, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Strom, LPC is a Counselor in North Augusta, SC.
Locations
Palmetto Counselor & Consultant Associates, LLC419 W Martintown Rd Ste 102, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions (803) 640-1467Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Donna made everyone feel at ease and really spent time to get to know each one of us. We all felt a sense of peace leaving her office.
About Donna Strom, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1356322481
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Strom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Strom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Donna Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Strom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.