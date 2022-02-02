Donna Trees-Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Trees-Barker, ANP
Donna Trees-Barker, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Setauket, NY.
181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 444-5858
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Patient. Kind. Relatable. Thorough. Caring. Knowledgeable. I cannot praise her enough.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
