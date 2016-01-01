Donna Van Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Van Kirk, EDD
Overview
Donna Van Kirk, EDD is a Psychologist in Fayetteville, AR.
Donna Van Kirk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donna M. Van Kirk Edd Pllc204 N East Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Directions (479) 466-9609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Van Kirk?
About Donna Van Kirk, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235167578
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Van Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Van Kirk works at
9 patients have reviewed Donna Van Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Van Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Van Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Van Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.