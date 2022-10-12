See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Donna Watson, NP

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Watson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. 

Donna Watson works at Oak Street Health Jackson West in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jackson West
    911 Ellis Ave, Jackson, MS 39209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 666-3898

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 12, 2022
I was very impressed with Donna’s personality ,very friendly & caring. She wasn’t rushing through my examination & answered my questions. I’m a retired/disabled LPN, and I highly recommend Donna to anyone .
Judy Allen — Oct 12, 2022
Photo: Donna Watson, NP
About Donna Watson, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1285866640
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

