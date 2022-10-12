Donna Watson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Watson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Watson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Donna Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Jackson West911 Ellis Ave, Jackson, MS 39209 Directions (601) 666-3898
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Watson?
I was very impressed with Donna’s personality ,very friendly & caring. She wasn’t rushing through my examination & answered my questions. I’m a retired/disabled LPN, and I highly recommend Donna to anyone .
About Donna Watson, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1285866640
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Watson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Donna Watson using Healthline FindCare.
Donna Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Watson works at
2 patients have reviewed Donna Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.