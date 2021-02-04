See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Donna Wilburn, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Donna Wilburn, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.6 (37)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Donna Wilburn, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Donna Wilburn works at Human Dimensions Unlimited Inc. in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Human Dimensions Unlimited Inc.
    9402 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 234-9325
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donna Wilburn?

    Feb 04, 2021
    while I am not involved with Donna directly, my spouse is, I can not believe all the lies she is accused of on these reviews. everyone has to be a “Karen” and likely not own up. Donna has been fair with my spouse and their ex partner. while our child is very young still, learning to talk, Donna was nothing but kind towards everyone and takes the time to listen to concerns and handle them accordingly. she is NOT biased siding with just men, she does not chase a penny and she has been very thorough. thanks for the continued help for our family and situation Donna!
    george martin — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donna Wilburn, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Donna Wilburn, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donna Wilburn to family and friends

    Donna Wilburn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donna Wilburn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donna Wilburn, LMFT.

    About Donna Wilburn, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699922047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Wilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Wilburn works at Human Dimensions Unlimited Inc. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Donna Wilburn’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Donna Wilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Wilburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Wilburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Wilburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donna Wilburn, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.