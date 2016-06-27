See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tustin, CA
Donna Zaitz, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Overview

Donna Zaitz, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17461 Irvine Blvd Ste Z, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 832-1953
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 27, 2016
    I was a patient of Donna Zaitz for approximately 22 years. She saved my life on several occasions. I had the diagnosis of DID (MPD) and she was able to work with all of my Alters and I became integrated after several years of therapy. I can't say enough about Donna. I would definitely recommend Donna. Debbie W.
    Debbie W. in Brea, California — Jun 27, 2016
    About Donna Zaitz, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356543771
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Zaitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Donna Zaitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Zaitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Zaitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

