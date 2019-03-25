See All Nurse Practitioners in Norman, OK
Donnell Hammons, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Donnell Hammons, APRN

Donnell Hammons, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK. 

Donnell Hammons works at Internal Medicine at Doctor's Park in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donnell Hammons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine at Doctor's Park - 2400 & 2600
    500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 515-0380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Donnell Hammons, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548221005
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donnell Hammons, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donnell Hammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donnell Hammons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donnell Hammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donnell Hammons works at Internal Medicine at Doctor's Park in Norman, OK. View the full address on Donnell Hammons’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Donnell Hammons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnell Hammons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donnell Hammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donnell Hammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
