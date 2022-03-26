See All Counselors in Richmond, VA
Donnie Conner, LPC

4.7 (12)
Donnie Conner, LPC is a Counselor in Richmond, VA. 

Donnie Conner works at Midtown Clinical Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Midtown Clinical Associates
    5700 W Grace St Ste 104, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 359-2424
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 26, 2022
    Donnie has been my therapist for years now, and I've made countless referrals to him and the other therapists that he works with over the years. He's just that excellent. You can bring him anything, anything at all, and he will help you sort through it. He can give practical help, talk through more existential questions, or just listen to an hour long rant when I need to vent. I know myself better, am so much kinder to myself, and am enjoying life again because of the work with Donnie. I'll never stop going to see Donnie unless I leave the area.
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1194871350
