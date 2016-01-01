See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dorcas Amunga-Miree, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dorcas Amunga-Miree, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY.

Dorcas Amunga-Miree works at Oak Street Health Avondale in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Avondale
    3540 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 279-3482
    Oak Street Health Walnut Hills
    1431 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 230-2909
    Oak Street Health Westwood
    2429 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 440-8022
    About Dorcas Amunga-Miree, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033496492
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
