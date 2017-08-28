Dorcas Cepeda accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorcas Cepeda, LMHC
Overview
Dorcas Cepeda, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Locations
- 1 114 Ernestine St, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 257-3063
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Just loved her! Down to earth an really gets her patients needs, especially mine! Wish I had her brilliant services today!:) Miss you Doc!
About Dorcas Cepeda, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457799371
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorcas Cepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dorcas Cepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorcas Cepeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorcas Cepeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorcas Cepeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.