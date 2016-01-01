Dorcas Mwangi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorcas Mwangi, NP
Overview of Dorcas Mwangi, NP
Dorcas Mwangi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA.
Dorcas Mwangi's Office Locations
- 1 465 Winn Way Ste 201, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 508-0010
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dorcas Mwangi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710070842
